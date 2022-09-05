More than 1,000 Jewish worshippers arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region, for September’s Jewish New Year celebrations at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov. The arriving pilgrims appear to shrug off the warnings made by Ukrainian and Israeli officials such travel is a risky endavour amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Providing his estimate of this year’s number of visitors, regional governor Ihor Taburets said Ukrainian officials will not throw a wrench in the celebrations.

Over the Rosh Hashanah holiday, marked on September 18, the burial site of the 18th-century founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement, usually draws a crowd of 30,000 visitors, though this year the event will be less festive as local officials expect a third of that number for obvious reasons.

The most of international visitors come from Israel, and they say they are ‘used’ to have a war going in their coutry.

In the earlier months, Uman was targeted by Russian missiles, meaning the threat is not abstract.

‘Additional curfew restrictions were put in place. It means we will keep track of every individual, ban movements about the town, both on foot and by car. Some streets will get additional checkpoints,’ added Chekrasy governor.

The city wll suspend street vendor trade and public gathering for security and counterintelligence reasons.

Taburets said he hopes the numbers of visitors will be lower with most of the pilgrims set to flock to the city on the days of the Jewish New Year, September 18-19.