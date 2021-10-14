On October 14, thousands of war veterans and activists joined the march to celebrate Defenders of Ukraine Day.

As estimated, more than 10, 000 people took part in the event.

The march gathered together war veterans, relatives of those killed in Donbas war and political activists from different parties.

March participants chanted patriotic slogans and lit flares.

Defenders of Ukraine Day was established by the decree of president Petro Poroshenko in 2014.

Traditionally, the Orthodox church celebrates on October 14 the Protection of the Theotokos, a holiday connected to Holy Virgin Mary.

The Ukrainian Cossack Day is also celebrated on October 14, as Virgin Mary was the saint patron of Ukrainian Cossacks.

In addition, October 14, 1942 is considered the founding day of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army during WW II.