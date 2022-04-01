As Russian troops are scaling back their presence in Chernihiv region, it still can be targeted with rocket and missile attacks, Chernihiv governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Friday.

As the reasons behind the pullback remain unclear, Chaus warned people have to be clear-eyed and prepared for new assaults.

‘It is too early to relax’, said the governor, urging people to go to shelters to be on the safe side if Russians launch new attacks.

The Ukrainian military are now de-mining towns and villages in the region to help restore basic everyday activities. ‘I hope the enemy is leaving for good. But if it is leaving to re-group and come back, we will ‘welcome’ them twice as hard,’ said Chaus.