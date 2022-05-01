Within the last 24 hours, Russian invaders three times have shelled Kharkiv with heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian strikes hit Saltivka and other Kharkiv districts, causing fires and damage to the residential buildings.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov reports that firefighters have put out 15 fires and called on people to stay in shelters even when there are no air raid sirens.

He also said that Ukrainian armed forces continue to liberate villages near Kharkiv, pushing the invaders away and decreasing the risk of artillery shelling.