The bodies of three people killed by Russian military during the occupation in March 2022 were found in Borodyanka, Kyiv region. On March 2, law enforcement officers exhumed the bodies.

On March 8, 2022, two residents of Borodyanka buried three dead people. During the exhumation and inspection of the bodies of the civilians killed in Borodyanka, personal items were found. This will help identify the victims. The camera crew of ‘Ukrainian Witness’ visited the exhumation site and documented the process.

As the head of the police of the Kyiv region reported, in March 2022, during the enemy occupation, a local resident came across the bodies of two people shot by Russian soldiers and the remains of the third person. The man buried the dead at the local cemetery. Now he returned from abroad and informed the police about the burial.

The victims died from bullet wounds, the police say. Currently, the law enforcement officers are conducting further examinations to find out the cause of death and identify the deceased.

197 dead people in Kyiv region remain unidentified and 278 people are still missing after the Russian occupation.