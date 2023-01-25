During the past day, Russian invaders hit 11 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

Local police reported several wounded civilians, including 3 children, and damage to 25 civilian objects.

The enemy targeted the towns of Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Krasnohorivka, Velyka Novosilka and others.

Russian army fired upon the civilian population with aviation missiles, S-300 missile systems, Tornado-S and Grad rocket systems, artillery and tanks.

The strikes damaged 25 objects of civilian infrastructure, including 14 residential buildings, industrial enterprises and gas supply lines.

Russian missiles hit the town of Kostiantynivka, wounding 3 children and damaging 7 apartment buildings.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 137 people moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,319 locals have been killed and 2,889 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.