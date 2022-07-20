Russian invaders continue constant artillery shelling of Kharkiv, targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

On Wednesday morning, Russian troops hit one of the city districts, killing three locals including a 13-year-old boy.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov reports that the emergency services are working on the site, adding that the invaders’ strike targeted a bus stop where people were waiting for the bus.

Later, the governor added that among the wounded were a 72-year-old woman and the sister of the killed boy.