On June 28, at about 12 am, Russian troops opened artillery fire targeting Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

As reported by governor Oleh Synehubov, the attack was launched on the Vovchansk territorial community.

The governor stated that the strike targeted the village of Vovchanski Khutory. Three local civilians were killed near their houses.

It has been the second attack on the region today. In the morning, Russians hit the village of Kurylivka wounding a 70-year-old woman.