Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports ongoing attacks of the Russian invaders in Donetsk region.

The enemy continues strikes, which target residential areas and kill civilians.

Three locals have been killed in Bakhmut and Krasnohorivka within the past day. The governor also reported seven people wounded.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-fledged war against Ukraine, 1,171 region residents have been killed and 2,555 wounded.

These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.