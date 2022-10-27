On October 26, Russian military continued artillery and air strikes in Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

Local government Pavlo Kyrylenko reported three civilians killed and two wounded after Russian attacks that targeted residential areas.

The governor stated that since the beginning of the full-scale Russia’s war against Ukraine, 1,103 civilian residents have been killed and 2,474 wounded in the region.

He also said that these numbers do not include civilian victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha because it is not possible to assess casualties there.