Over the last 24 hours, three civilian residents have died in Russian attacks in Bakhmut and Kurakhove, Donetsk region, local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

The governor also reported three locals wounded.

In the liberated village of Rubtsi, Ukrainian law enforcement found another dead body of the civilian resident who was killed by Russian troops during the occupation.

Since the beginning of the full-fledged war, 1,134 civilians have been killed and 2,503 wounded in Donetsk region.

These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties there.