Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba put on Twitter three immediate steps to secure Ukraine’s success on the battlefield.
According to Kuleba, the first step is to speed up the delivery of previously pledged weapons and ammunition.
The minister also called on the partners to ensure long-term additional supplies.
The third step is to begin to train Ukrainian pilots to fly Western combat aircraft.
Three immediate steps should be taken to secure Ukraine’s success on the battlefield.
1. Speed up the delivery of previously pledged weapons and ammunition;
2. Ensure long-term additional supplies;
3. Begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly Western-type combat aircraft.
— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 13, 2023