Ukrainian law enforcement continues to investigate Russian war crimes committed during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian prosecutors have found three more bodies of killed civilians in the recently de-occupied territories of Kherson region.

According to the preliminary data, the victims were local residents. It is noted that two of them were killed during the shelling of the village by Russian troops. The traces of violent death were recorded on the body of the third person.

The bodies are now subject to the forensic procedures. The prosecutors have launched the investigation into the case for violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.