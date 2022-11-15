Ukrainian law enforcement continue their efforts to identify Russian war crimes committed during the occupation.

On November 14, three bodies of killed local civilians were found in the liberated areas of Donetsk region, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated on Telegram.

The governor also reported one local killed and one wounded after ongoing Russian strikes.

Since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion, 1,208 civilians have been killed and 2,593 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties there.