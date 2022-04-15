On early morning April 15, Russian troops hit the outskirts of Kyiv with missiles.

‘Three missile strikes were carried out on objects in Kyiv region. We do not rule out the possibility of repeated strikes on any objects, and we must be prepared for this’, said Kyiv region governor Oleksandr Pavliuk.

At the same time, he did not specify exactly the objects that were hit and the consequences of the strike.

The governor also noted that ‘there is still a danger of a new Russian offensive in the direction of Kyiv, the danger of mined areas and the possibility of missile strikes by the enemy in Kyiv and throughout Ukraine’.

Pavliuk urged people not to return to Kyiv and the region yet.