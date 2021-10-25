The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov states three political groups in Ukraine are lobbying for Russia.

In an interview to ‘RBK-Ukraine’ media, Danilov claimed Russia puts huge efforts to influence the situation in Ukraine.

He stated there are at least three political groups in Ukraine lobbying for Russia’s interests.

These groups, according to the state security council secretary, are fighting with each other for ‘who will represent the interests of the Russian Federation in Ukraine’.

Danilov also said there was a fourth group, which lost its influence after the investigation had been launched against its leader Viktor Medvedchuk.

The official refused to assess the possibility of Viktor Medvedchuk winning a lawsuit against Ukraine in the European Court of Human Rights.

‘I will not comment on European structures and all these issues. Let us see how it will be going, what arguments each side will present, and then we will discuss this topic’, he concluded.