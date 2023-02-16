The Security Service of Ukraine exposed three Russian agents who collected information on the location and movement of the Ukrainian forces in Donetsk region.

According to the SBU, the agents sent the received data to Russians through anonymous messengers in the form of text messages with electronic coordinates and photos. The enemy used the data to prepare and carry out targeted missile and artillery attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

One of the detainees is a resident of Novohrodivka. She was exposed in an attempt to transfer intelligence about the location of Ukrainian units in Donetsk direction.

Another woman was detained in Druzhkivka. She gathered information regarding movement of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut area.

The third detainee transmitted the routes of movement of Ukrainian troops through several pro-Russian Telegram channels.

The SBU continues investigation into the cases.