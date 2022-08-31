The Security Service of Ukraine, the SBU, has collected evidence regarding war crimes of three Russian military during the temporarily occupation of the Kyiv region.

According to the SBU, among the Russian criminals were Lieutenant Colonel Andriy Marushkin, the commander of the 15th Separate Guards Motorized Brigade, and contract soldiers Aleksey Tokmakov and Aleksey Kroshkin.

In the period from March 1 to March 30, 2022, Lieutenant Colonel Marushkin gave criminal orders to carry out artillery shelling of populated areas and civilian objects. This caused the death of civilians and significant destruction of public facilities.

The investigation also revealed that on March 11, Aleksey Tokmakov and Aleksey Kroshkin shot dead the resident of Hostomel who refused to unload the army truck with munitions.

According to the eyewitness, Tokmakov gave a knowingly criminal order to shoot a civilian, and his subordinate Kroshkin carried out this order.