Overnight, Russian troops hit the territory of Zaporizhzhia region with missiles and drones.

Local governor Oleksandr Starukh reported three people, including a 15-year-old girl, wounded.

One of the villages in the region was targeted by S-300 missiles, destroying 2 and damaging 8 houses.

In another village, the strike destroyed 1 and damaged 10 houses.

The governor also added that the Ukrainian air defense intercepted and destroyed 6 enemy drones.