Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitchko said in a Facebook statement that yesterday’s Russian missile strike in Kyiv killed one person.

The killed civilian was found by the rescue team under the rubble.

As reported earlier, the Russian missile hit the residential block in Kyiv on Thursday evening. Four people were wounded and taken to the hospital.

Since the beginning of Russian invasion, more than 100 city residents, including four children, have been killed and 435 wounded by Russian strikes in Kyiv.