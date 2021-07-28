The prime-minister Denys Shmygal announced new tighter restrictions at the government meeting Tuesday following the report from the health minister Viktor Lyashko.

The government health chief briefed the Cabinet members on rising Delta infection rates in neighboring countries adding that new tighter polices ‘set to be put in place in seven days after the announcement’ will help to curb spread of the virus.

Starting next week, Ukrainians who left the country before the policy is made effective will be able to re-enter the country following the current restrictive regulations. When put in place, [the policy will grant] unrestricted entry for those who got at least first dose of Covid vaccine.

Foreigners entering the country will be required to have a negative Covid test and medical insurance, while those who are not fully vaccinated will have to install a ‘Vdoma’ app for mandatory 3-days self-quarantine control.

The biggest concern, according to the health minister, will be unvaccinated travelers arriving from Russia and India. ‘If they stayed in those countries for at least 7 days, they are subject to mandatory 14 days’ self-quarantine’, warned Viktor Lyashko.