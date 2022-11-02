American historian Timothy Snyder has become an ambassador of the United24 fundraising platform, Ukraine’s digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported on Telegram.

Yale University history professor Timothy Snyder joined the team of ambassadors of the fundraising platform United24, initiated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He became the second United24 ambassador after actor Mark Hamill.

‘Timothy Snyder will support ‘Shahed Hunter’ project at the UNITED24 platform. The goal is to raise $1.25 million for a defense system against Iran-made drones. Thanks for this incredible help’, the minister wrote.

Timothy Snyder has given dozens of interviews and public speeches about Russia’s large-scale war against Ukraine. He also learned the Ukrainian language and started his public course on the history of Ukraine at Yale University for American students and millions of listeners around the world.

‘Timothy Snyder is an outstanding historian and a true friend of Ukraine, who in his writings explains to the whole world the importance of Ukraine, its true history, its true values, how they were formed, and why we protect them. I am also grateful that more people will know not only about the causes and conditions of our struggle, but also about how they can help us’, president Zelensky admitted.

Timothy Snyder expressed his support for Ukraine and stated that Ukraine’s victory will open the region and the world to democracy and will give hope.