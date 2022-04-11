In a Facebook post that is claimed to be a ‘farewell’ message, 36 Marine Brigade vented frustrations over lack of reinforcement and tepid responses from Ukrainian leadership as the Ukrainian defenders are almost out of ammunition and food.

‘Dear Ukrainian people! We, the 36th Marine Brigade named after Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky, left the Crimea without betraying our oath in 2014 and continued to perform our tasks of defending Ukraine with dignity. We have been defending Mariupol for 47 days since the beginning of the war. We have been bombed from jets, we have been shelled by artillery, tanks and other firearms. We have been defending the city doing the impossible.

But any resources tend to run out. During the fighting, we once received 50,122 shells, 20 mines, some NLAWs and Elon Musk’s Starlink – thank you, Elon, – that has withstood many air strikes and still works. We have not received anything else. Without ammunition we cannot defend ourselves, the enemy has gradually pushed us back to the Azovmash plant, surrounded us, blocked us with fire and is now trying to destroy us. There was an option to bring reserves and continue the defense. There were options for the brigade to make a breakthrough and join up with Ukrainian troops. We reported about it to Operational Command ‘East’ and they started planning the operation. We reported about it to the Joint Forces Operation Command and they said ‘hold on, we are working on it’, promised a helicopter, but it never arrived. We spoke to the commander-in-chief, who promised to unblock the city. We spoke to the President, who guaranteed us either a political or a military solution to the situation.

For more than a month, the Marines have been fighting without replenishment of ammunition, without food, without water, sometimes drinking water from puddles and constantly dying. Almost half of the brigade are wounded. Those wounded who have not lost legs and arms are still in fighting. All the infantry have been killed and the gunfights are now fought by gunners, anti-aircraft gunners, liaison officers, drivers and cooks. Even by the orchestra. They die, but they fight. We are gradually coming to an end. Wise generals advise to take ammunition from the enemy. Probably, Soviet-era generals are not extinct yet, so many people will die in vain because of them.

There were chances. There were opportunities, but due to cowardice, they have not been used. Nobody wants to communicate with us anymore because we are in the list of losses.

Today is probably the last battle, as there is no ammunition left. Then, we will move to the melee fighting. Then some of us will die and others will become prisoners of war.

Dear Ukrainian people! I do not know what will happen next, but I beg you to remember the Marines with kind words and no matter how things unfold, do not speak bad of the Marines. They did everything possible and impossible.

Because WE ARE ALWAYS LOYAL!’

The bitter message instantly went viral drawing mixed reactions with some commentators voicing doubt over its authenticity claiming the social media account was hacked.

Kyiv city council member and wartime volunteer Alina Mykhaylova confirmed the post was authentic and warned against passing the judgment on what prompted this desperate move of 36 Marine Brigade who are now caught up in ‘hell’ and keep fighting no matter what.

Andriy Lykhoviy who oversees ‘Novynarnya’ news outlet said it is ‘true and the page hasn’t been hacked” arguing, though, the message was penned by one of the senior officers, which, though, it is not an ‘official position of the Brigade’.

Ukrainian active servicewoman Yaryna Chornoguz said the situation described in the message is ‘not a fake story’, and slammed the online commentators who have ‘no moral right’ to chide the message author for any weakness lack of spirit.

‘Don’t dare to blame them for anything! Most of you, who have never been surrounded by the enemy army, will never understand them (defenders of Mariupol!). After 47 days of heroic defense of the city, they can themselves decide on what to do and say, added Chornoguz.