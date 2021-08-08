With Olympic Games in Tokyo bringing the curtain down, the Ukrainian Olympic team head home with a haul of 19 medals that put the country in 16th place in the medal tally.

‘Ukraine earned a spot in top 20 out of 206 countries in total medal count. Our 153 sporstmen joined the race and claimed 19 Olympic medals, said Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee in its Sunday statement.

The Ukrainian athletes are taking home 1 gold, 6 silver and 12 bronze medals. In gold-medal count Ukraine is ranked 16th while the total medal tally puts Ukraine at 44th place out of more than 200 countries.

The Olympic medal count ranks countries prioritizing gold medals – such tabulation method sees Ukraine lagging behind in 44th place while a total medal count puts the country in top 20 – sitting at 16th place.

Regretfully, almost two dozens of Ukrainian athletes (23) fell short of securing a place on a Olympic pedestal coming right after medal winners (in 4th-6th places), added National Olympic Committee.

The agency also stressed that Ukrainians fared way better then in Rio when the country boasted modest 11 medal-winners.

The credit is also given to young sportsmen what broke their personal records and achievements with a 15-year old Oleksiy Sereda earning the 6th place in 10 meter platform diving and Anna Ryzykova nd Viktoriya Tkachuk made it to the finals in 400 meters hurdles final. Another young Ukrainian Viktoriya Us broke her own record earning the top 10 final in slalom rowing event.