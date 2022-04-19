‘We have been told to level everything to the ground as intercepts of Russian troops phone calls near Mariupol prove Moscow will not stop short of total destruction of Azovstal steel plant, said Ukraine’s security service on Tuesday.

Ukrainian Azov Battalion still clings on to the sprawling steel plant while its undeground facilities have served as shelter for unspecified number of the city residents including children.

In the intercepted, a Russian soldier is heard telling telling his wife that Russian army commanders are planning to target Mariupol with a ‘three-ton surprise out of the sky’.

‘It will be just some blast. We have been told to level everything to the ground.’

The soldier hints at some massive strike. saying ‘some lieutenant colonel came and told us the front-line or second-line planes would be coming. They are pummeling that [steel] plant with airstrikes, turning everything upside down’.

The threat of the coming bombardment allegedly made the Russian troops take some pre-cautions as the solider adds he fixes his protective shield to the window in the place, 4 km away from Azovstal, where they were stationed.

‘Just imagine what kind of explosion it will be. The lieutenant colonel said we would feel it’.

The voice says that their troops keep ‘hitting and pummeling’ the city but still can’t gain the full control of it.

When asked about what was going to happen to remaining civilians, the Russian soldier says that there are only ‘[Ukrainian] patriots and too smart people’ left while the most of the city population have already fled.

