According to BIHUS info investigative journalists, deputy head of the President’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko drives a car that was handed over to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes.

According to journalists, it is a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV. This car was given to Ukraine by the General Motors Company, and it was supposed to be used to transport Ukrainians from the zone of active hostilities and for other humanitarian missions.

However, the car is now used by Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

It is noted that Tymoshenko often travels to different regions of the country. For these trips, he most often uses a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Journalists say that these cars cannot be freely purchased in Ukrainian car dealerships, because they are brought only to order.

In the spring of this year, General Motors presented Ukraine with 50 such cars.

All of them were intended for humanitarian work.

Journalists were unable to find evidence that the car used by Tymoshenko belongs to another batch of cars or was purchased separately by the authorities.

It is worth noting that Kyrylo Tymoshenko does not deny that he drives a Chevrolet Tahoe, which belongs the State Administration. He also confirmed that this is the car that was transferred to Ukraine by General Motors.

According to Tymoshenko, he uses the car for trips to Ukrainian regions, in particular to the de-occupied territories, and in this way has already driven almost 40,000 km.