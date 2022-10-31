Following the scandal with the humanitarian aid car, deputy head of the President’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko promised to transfer the Chevrolet Tahoe, which he had been driving, to the frontline regions.

According to Tymoshenko, he had been using the car for trips to Ukrainian regions, in particular to the de-occupied territories, and in this way had already driven almost 40,000 km.

The official promised that the car would be transferred to one of the frontline regions where it would be used for humanitarian purposes.

In addition, Tymoshenko said that he would hand over three more pickup trucks for the needs of the Armed Forces. He said he would continue to support the defenders.