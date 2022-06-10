On June 5, Russian troops hit with a missile strike a train carriage plant in Darnytsia district of Kyiv. The plant was targeted by several missiles, which ruined its premises.

Today, the CEO of Ukraine’s train operator ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’ has reported that the plant restored its operation.

The official said that the Ukrainian law enforcement had been investigating the consequences of the missile strike for two days and then, it took one day to clear the territory of the plant from the rubble.

He thanked the plant employees and local activists for help and stated that the plant is in operation now, as it is very important for Ukraine to increase the transport capabilities.