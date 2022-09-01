‘Train to victory’ is a project implemented by Gres Todorchuk communication agency and ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’ state train operator. Ukrainian artists painted seven train cars dedicated to the heroism of the Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories.

The train will go in different directions joining cities in different regions of Ukraine with the idea of unity.

Gres Todorchuk Agency created a communication campaign #ForeverUkraine (НазавждиУкраїна), in which develops various projects aimed at supporting people who are in temporarily occupied territories.

‘Ukrzaliznytsia became the road of life for many, the main transport artery and salvation. The name ‘Train to Victory’ is very symbolic, revealing the universal desire to win. In the project, we also wanted to express our gratitude to the employees of Ukrzaliznytsia, who evacuated about 4 million Ukrainians during active hostilities. Our railway workers continue to rescue those whose homes and lives have been destroyed’, the organizers say.

The website train.foreverukraine.org.ua tells about the courageous actions of Ukrainians who are currently under occupation, but continue to fight.

Maksym Kilderov, Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region

‘I chose Kherson region because it was in Nova Kakhovka that I experienced the first 55 days of the war during the occupation. Russia entered the city on the first day without a fight. People who have not left are waiting for Ukraine and helping the armed forces for the fastest possible victory!’

Alina Konyk, farmers of Mykolaiv region

‘When I saw the list of topics, farmers in the occupied territories immediately resonated with me. Since ancient times, our ancestors have had a cult of fertility, over the centuries this love for the native land has remained unchanged.’

Andrii Prysiazhniuk, the beauty of Ukrainian Crimea

‘I chose Crimea because it touches me more than other topics. I have been to Crimea and feel the occupation of this territory acutely.’

Dmytro Kasianiuk painted two cars: Azovstal defenders, Donetsk region, and railway employees evacuating civilians under fire from Kharkiv region.

‘Azovstal became a powerful symbol of the heroism of the Ukrainian people. Our second choice is Kharkiv region because we have been there many times and our friends are there. We liked the topic: iron heroes, trains that saved an incredible number of people from the very first day of a full-scale enemy invasion of our lands!’

Serhii Turkinevych, Energodar and its citizens

‘We are all worried about the Ukrainian citizens who found themselves under occupation, in the shadow of the nuclear threat. We are waiting for the entire civilized world to be freed from terrorists.’

Roman Synenko, Luhansk region

‘I convey certain messages through art. The message of the Luhansk car is memory: we think about people and areas in the form of an art object.’