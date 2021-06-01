Restrictions for air travel to the US can see some easing in July, says the US Embassy in Ukraine

The The US entry is now granted to US citizens, green-card holders and those with a valid tourist visa, but restricted to transiting through Turkey, the EU countries and Great Britain.

‘At present, entry to the US coming through Turkey, Schengen area, and Great Britain is permitted only for the US citizens and green card holders.’ clarified the US embassy in its commentary for ‘Bukvy’.

Other travelers can be admitted to the country if transiting through Istanbul, Turkey.

Given the current Covid vaccination rates, more countries are set to ease air travel restrictions for tourists, and the US administration is also weighing up this option. The updates on air travel restriction are due in July, and the EU transiting corridor can be reintroduced once it gets approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US Embassy informed that this process may prove lengthy.

In April , the US Administration updated the travel ban affecting travelers who were present in Brazil, China, Iran, Ireland, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and European/Schengen areas in the 14 days prior to attempting to enter the U.S, with no end date set for the expiration of these travel bans. The ban also affected travelers transiting these areas en route to the US.

The current polices of the US entry were made effective on January 26 and assume that all airline passengers to the United States ages two years and older must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel. Alternatively, travelers to the U.S. may provide documentation from a licensed health care provider of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel.

On arrival to the US, travelers are also advised to get tested for Covid 3-5 days after travel and stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel, or, alternatively, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel if skipping the testing.