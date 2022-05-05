Mariupol city council officials revealed the footage of what appears to be a Russian filtration camp set up outside the occupied city.

According to Mariupol mayoral advisor Petro Andrushchenko, the Russian occupation forces have deported some two thousand local men from Guglino, Myrnyi, and Volonterivka communities to two filtration camps Bezymyane and Kozatske.

For almost a month, the detained Ukrainians have been confined to the premises of a local school and a recreational center where they closely guarded. The site guards took their documents away and are holding tought identity checks. Apart from interogations, the Ukrainians also have to deal with constant intimidation as Russian occupation personnel threatens to kill anyone attempting to leave the site.

The detainees are reportedly sleeping on the floor and are denied any medical assistance.

Such grueling conditions have reportedly caused a death of a man in the Kozytske filtration camp after the guards refused to call him an ambulance.

‘It is a dreadful story that should be made known in the world. It is no exaggeration to say this is a new page of Russian war crime that is happening right now,’ said Andrushchenko.