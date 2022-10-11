On Tuesday morning, Russian invaders attacked with missiles the whole territory of Ukraine the second day in a row.

A large-scale air raid alert has been ongoing in Ukraine since the morning. Russians invaders are again carrying out massive rocket strikes in all Ukrainian regions. Air defense has already destroyed some of the enemy missiles and drones.

As reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, around 9 am, 4 X-101 (X-555) cruise missiles were intercepted in the south.

Kyiv authorities reported that two missiles were destroyed in the region and called on the local population to stay in shelters.

Governor Vitalii Kim reported that Ukrainian air defense intercepted several rockets in Mykolaiv region.

Enemy kamikaze drones were destroyed in Odesa region, as governor Maksym Marchenko informs.

Khmenlytskyi governor Serhii Hamalii also reported a destroyed drone and said that the explosions heard in the region is the work of the air defense.

Updated 11:37

A Russian missile was intercepted near Rivne, region governor Vitalii Koval reports on Facebbok.