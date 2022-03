Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai reports that Russian troops continue constant shelling of the cities in the region.

About 8 pm March 22, Russian shelling targeted an apartment block in Rusbizhne, killing three civilians including two children.

‘The enemy does not stop and continues to target civilians. Today, the world once again sees that the so-called ‘Russian world’ means the death of little children’, the governor claimed.