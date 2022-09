Overnight, Russian troops targeted Kharkiv and the town of Zolochiv with rocket strikes.

In Kharkiv, the missile hit a two-story residential house wounding four people, including 5- and 17-year-old children, governor Oleh Synehubov reports.

The strike damaged the house and the surrounding area.

Another missile, which targeted Kharkiv, did not cause any casualties.

Two missiles that hit Zolochiv damaged an educational facility. No casualties have been reported.