During the past day, Russian occupiers launched artillery, mortar and air attacks on the Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of the Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported two local civilians killed after the strikes.

The enemy shelled Kamianka, Krasne, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Starytsia and other towns and villages in the region.

The attacks caused damage to residential houses and civilian infrastructure objects.

During the night, Russians also attacked Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, damaging a transport infrastructure object, a hostel and an apartment building.