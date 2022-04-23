At least 2 civilians died and one more sustained wounds in shelling of Popasna as Russian troops continue to mount their assaults in Luhansk region, said regional military administration head Serhiy Gaidai on Saturday.

Russian forces have been advancing in all directions of Luhansk with Severodonestk remaining their main target where they are shelling non-stop the Ukrainian positions.

The enemy is pushing ahead with an offensive near Novotyshkyvske, Rubizhne, and Popasna where they destroyed three more residential buildings.