Overnight, Russian invaders hit the towns of Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia region. the enemy used multiple launch rocket systems and incendiary munitions, local governor Oleksandr Starukh reports.

According to him, fires broke out after the attack in a high-rise building in the city center and private houses around.

‘Six apartments were on fire. The total area of the fire was more than 400 square meters. Information about the victims is being clarified’, said Starukh.

Later, it was reported that the strike killed two and wounded one local civilians.

The governor once again urged the residents of Orikhiv and villages around to evacuate as Russians constantly shell residential areas there.