Two local civilians were killed after a Russian missile attack in the town of Huliaipole in zaporizhzhya region.

Region governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that the strike killed the deputy head of the local self-administration and the director of the communal enterprise.

Till the last moment, both men stayed with their community, helping to organize the work of the utility services under constant Russian attacks.

‘They were defending and supporting the unconquered hero city of Huliaipole. We will take revenge for everyone. The enemy will be held accountable for everything! Payback is inevitable’, the governor wrote.