Two local residents were killed by Russian shelling in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

Top president official Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that the strikes targeted a residential building and a medical facility.

Local governor Oleh Synehubov reported that the attack killed a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man. Two people were wounded.

The governor added that the enemy also shelled the town of Vovchansk, damaging several residential and economic buildings.

He also reminded of the landmines danger in the region. during the day, sappers destroyed 299 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers.