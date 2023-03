Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Telegram that overnight, Russian invaders hit with missiles the city of Kramatorsk damaging residential houses.

The enemy also shelled with rockets and artillery Kurakhove, Tonenke, Severne, Marianka, Krasnohorivka and Avdiivka.

One civilian was wounded during the strikes in Kostiantynivaka and another person in Bakhmut.

The attacks damaged apartment buildings and other objects of civilian infrastructure.