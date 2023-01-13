On January 12, Russian troops continued shelling of the border settlements in Kharkiv region.

Local governor Oleh Synehubov reported two people wounded after the strikes.

According to him, the enemy shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts.

In particular, the invaders targeted Kupiansk, Strilecha, Dvorichna, Ohirtseve, Ridkodub and other towns and villages of the region.

In Kupiansk, because of Russian shelling, a 5-story residential building, private houses and farm buildings were damaged. A 75-year-old man was wounded and then taken to hospital.

A 68-year-old man was injured in Dvorichna, Kupiansk district.

Within the ongoing de-mining efforts, Ukrainian sappers destroyed 69 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers after their retreat.