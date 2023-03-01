On Wednesday morning, Russian troops hit with artillery the town of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported two civilians, including a 13-year-old boy, wounded after the strike.

He added that the attack targeted residential areas and damaged an apartment block.

Over the past day, Russia launched several artillery attack hitting towns and villages in Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Kharkiv regions.

In Kupiansk, the strikes damaged 2 residential houses, a kindergarten, a fire department and a park.

Damage to the apartment buildings was also reported in the town of Vovchansk.