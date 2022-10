Russian invaders continue constant air and artillery strikes in Donetsk region.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that the enemy hit the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and others.

The governor reported significant damage to the civilian infrastructure and two wounded civilians in Bakhmut.

He once again called on the local residents to evacuate to the safer areas because the region suffers Russian attacks every day.