The Security Service of Ukraine detained two collaborators who set on fire an emergency department in the Kyiv region at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

As reported by the SBU, the collaborators were two officials of the firefighter department in Vyshhorod districts. At the beginning of the invasion, they supported Russian occupiers and offered assistance.

During the investigation, it was established that on March 22, 2022, the traitors, following the enemy instructions, set fire to the premises of the fire department in the village of Ivankiv.

The fire damaged the administrative building, property and equipment. This way, Russians tried to leave the village without a fire and rescue unit and intimidate local residents.

In addition, the detainees provided Russian invaders with personal data of members of the resistance movement, including former military.

Using their information, Russians abducted three people who had tried to put out fire at the rescue department.

The detainees are now facing accusations of high treason.