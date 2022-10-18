On Tuesday morning, Russian invaders continued missile and drone attacks targeting Kyiv’s critical infrastructure.

City mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that Russian missiles hit two critical infrastructure objects in the capital.

The strikes caused electricity and water supply disruptions in several Kyiv districts.

The mayor addressed the residents to limit the consumption of water and electricity, saying the emergency services are doing their best to restore critical infrastructure.

‘City services are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation and to return vital services to the people of Kyiv’, Klitschko wrote.