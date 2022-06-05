Mariupol residents now have to sign up for getting a supply of drinking water and deal with two-day wait times.

‘In other words, now [getting] drinking water once in two days is the best case scenario,’ said Ukraine’s city administration official Petro Andrushchenko.

Mariupol water scarcity issues can get worse due to groundwater level decline that can be exacerbated by dry summer.

Humanitarian supplies have also slowed down to a trickle, with the scant aid now going only to local pensioners.

Meanwhile, young people are now forced to register with ‘volunteer’ work teams to help Russia-led officials with city patrolling and at filtration camps while those who refusing to do so are reportedly getting threats they will be drafted into separatists’ armies.

Petro Andruschenko said Russia is gradually turning the city into the ‘ghetto for Ukrainians’.