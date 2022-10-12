During Russian massive missile attacks on Monday, the buildings of two diplomatic missions were damaged in Kyiv, the foreign ministry press service states.

One of the Russian missiles damaged the building of the visa department of the German Embassy located in one of the office centers of the Ukrainian capital.

Another missile damaged the building where the staff of the European Union Advisory Mission work.

‘As a result of the missile attack of the aggressor state, material damage was caused to foreign embassies, and the lives and health of foreign diplomats and employees were endangered’, the statement says.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry stresses that attacks on foreign diplomatic institutions are a war crime and a gross violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, according to which the premises of diplomatic institutions are inviolable.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the world to condemn Russia’s missile attacks on Ukraine, strengthen sanctions against the aggressor country, and urgently provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems and anti-missile defense.