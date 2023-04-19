The Security Service of Ukraine detained two Russian agents who carried out hacking attacks on the government of Ukraine.

The suspects are former Ukrainian security employees from Crimea who joined the Russian special service in 2014, the SBU reported.

The detainees were part of the ‘Armageddon’ hacker group controlled by the Russian special service. In 2020-2021, they carried out a series of large-scale cyber-attacks on government structures of Ukraine.

In particular, hackers tried to gain access to secret data of the highest Ukrainian authorities.

They are charged under two articles of the Criminal Code: Art. 111 (high treason) and Art. 361 (unauthorized interference with the operation of computers and automated systems. The detainees face up to 15 years in prison.