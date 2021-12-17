Denys Shmygal is not a big draw for lawmakers as majority of them opted to stay away from the important Friday session.

During Question Time in the parliament on Friday, Ukraine’s PM spoke to the chamber that was predominantly empty as only 117 MPs showed up for the last session before Christmas break.

With households getting some 2000 hryvnas subsidies for winter season, gas, heating and energy prices will stay put, stressed the prime minister.

Denys Shmygal also boasted about government’s support of pensioners whose pensions set to be averaging 4 thousand hryvnas in December .

Прем‘єр-міністр Денис Шмигаль щось розповідає майже порожній Раді (виступ був анонсований заздалегідь). Останній ж робочий день у році, можна й не приходити на роботу (сарказм). pic.twitter.com/b3pIO38IQ9 — Букви (@Bykvu) December 17, 2021

Addressing Zelensky’s new financial incentive for vaccinated people, the prime minister said that the first trial run days of ‘e-pidtrymka’ state application saw thousands of Ukrainians claim their payments for 2-dose inoculation.

‘500 millions in funds [allocated for the incentive] were paid yesterday .. and, staring December 19, every [fully-vaccinated] Ukrainian will be able to get their 1,000 hryvnas’.

Asked about the money owed to state mines’ workers, the prime minister claimed ‘the government is fully carrying out its obligations’ admitting, though, there is still 1.2 billion debt on state coal supplies’ contracts.