In the past night night, Russia launched another missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy only one enemy missile, three other rockets targeted two industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih.

Region governor Serhii Lysak reported one person wounded after the strike. The attack caused fire and severe ruination in the area.

The governor also told about five Shahed attack drones, which were shot down in the region during the night.